Dr. Steven Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Hirsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Hirsch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Hirsch works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Cardiovascular Institute1330 Mercy Dr NW Ste 101, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 489-1386
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hirsch?
Four years ago I began having an irregular heartbeat and AFIB. Dr. Hirsch has been my cardiologist and I trust him implicitly. (A childhood friend who is a cardiac nurse also recommended him highly.) At the time I first experienced AFIB he suggested that eventually I would probably want to consider a Cardio ablation. But I'm conservative when it comes to my health, and opted instead to attempt to manage my disease with medication. Four years later: He was right. I wish that I'd just had an ablation and been done with it. I'm calling him today in hopes of setting up a procedure ASAP. Just for the record, while he took time to explain all of my options in detail, he also has sort of a deadpan bedside manner and a dry sense of humor. I found that entertaining, but i can see where others might not.
About Dr. Steven Hirsch, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1891738886
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirsch accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirsch works at
Dr. Hirsch has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.