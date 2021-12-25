See All Psychiatrists in Athens, GA
Dr. Steven Hines, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Hines, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hines works at Five Points Psychiatry, LLC in Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Five Points Psychiatry, LLC
    188 S Milledge Ave Unit 3, Athens, GA 30605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 549-2087

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 25, 2021
    I've known and have been seeing Dr. Hines since February 2009. He is a great listener. He asks questions and helps me to see things in a different way if I have a concern. Yes, Dr. Hines is in demand and he should be. He treats you with the uttermost respect. I love him as my doctor and consider him as a friend. His staff is caring also. I'm not too familiar with his new assistant, but I have had many calls to her and she is always respectful.
    Marian — Dec 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Hines, MD
    About Dr. Steven Hines, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437174281
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Med University Of Sc
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Furman University
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
