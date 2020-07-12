Overview

Dr. Steven Hess, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Merriam, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Olathe Medical Center.



Dr. Hess works at AdventHealth Medical Group Neurosurgery at Shawnee Mission in Merriam, KS with other offices in Spring Hill, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.