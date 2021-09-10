Dr. Steven Herzog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herzog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Herzog, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Herzog, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Parkland Hospital University Tex Sw
Dr. Herzog works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Neurology PA6080 N Central Expy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (214) 827-3610
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herzog?
I loved him, I didn’t even know I had chronic migraines because I had been dulling and ignoring my constant headache for years. Dr. Herzog went through a treatment plan and ordered an MRI and an MRA and we discovered I have neuromuscular dysplasia of the right carotid, it’s not a big deal but it’s something I would never had known if he hadn’t been so thorough. I live the NP as well, Barrett Horton he has been super amazing and so easy to reach and talk to, they are all so nice at Texas Neurology and I love the new facility. Highly recommend this place.
About Dr. Steven Herzog, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1972579449
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Hospital University Tex Sw
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herzog has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herzog accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herzog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herzog works at
Dr. Herzog has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herzog on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herzog speaks Arabic.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Herzog. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herzog.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herzog, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herzog appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.