Dr. Steven Herbst, MD

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (65)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Steven Herbst, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Community Hospital Anderson, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital and Marion General Hospital.

Dr. Herbst works at Central Indiana Orthopedics in Muncie, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN and Anderson, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Indiana Orthopedics PC
    3600 W Bethel Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 284-7738
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Central Indiana Orthopedics
    14300 E 138th Ste B, Fishers, IN 46037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 773-4301
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Orthopedic Surgery Center
    2610 Enterprise Dr, Anderson, IN 46013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 683-4400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
  • Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
  • Community Hospital Anderson
  • Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
  • Marion General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr. Herbst is awesome!! Takes the time to explain things and doesn’t push treatments on you. A great guy and knowledgeable physician.
    Lori H — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Herbst, MD
    About Dr. Steven Herbst, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588671788
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Foot and Ankle Surgery, Myerson/Schon Fellowship, Medstar Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Bachelor Of Arts In Chemistry, Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Herbst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herbst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herbst has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herbst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herbst has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herbst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Herbst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herbst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herbst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herbst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

