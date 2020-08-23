Dr. Steven Henslee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henslee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Henslee, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Henslee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.
Dr. Henslee works at
Locations
West Georgia Eye Care Center2616 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 323-3491Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
West Georgia Eye Care Center - MidTown2012 10th Ave, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 324-4321Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
West Georgia Medical Associates6600 Whittlesey Blvd Unit A, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 323-3491
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always courteous and kind nature. I love the fact he loves our Lord and is not shy about speaking of Him. The office staff is excellence. One cataract surgery down and and loving to be able to see. Next eye is scheduled soon!
About Dr. Steven Henslee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1245221407
Education & Certifications
- Dean a McGee Eye Inst-U Okl
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
