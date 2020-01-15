See All General Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Steven Henriques, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Steven Henriques, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Henriques works at HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists - Mercy in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists - Mercy
    3683 S Miami Ave Ste 500, Miami, FL 33133 (305) 306-0604
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  HCA Florida Kendall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Appendicitis

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Appendicitis
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Breast Cancer
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Secondary Malignancies
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Hernia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Appendix Cancer
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Breast Cancer Recurrence
Breast Lump
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Carcinoma in Situ
Cholecystitis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Crohn's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Varices
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inflammatory Breast Cancer
Intestinal Abscess
Intussusception
Invasive Breast Cancer
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Megacolon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Paralytic Ileus
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer
Pyloric Stenosis
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spleen Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Vulvar Cancer
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 15, 2020
    Es el dr más profesional y amable que he conocido.Mi hija despues de 1 año de ir de hospital en hospital y de médico en médico,llegó con un acceso a la emergencia del hospital mercy y gracias a dios lo puso a el en nuestro camino el dr con una profesionalidad y paciencia extrema nos explicó todo y la verdad el procedimiento fue todo un éxito le daría un 10. Personas como el te hacen creer en la bondad del ser humano gracias dr Steve Henriques dios te siga bendiciendo
    Jeisa Rodriguez — Jan 15, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Henriques, MD

    Specialties
    General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1972731727
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    University of Illinois
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Henriques, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henriques is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Henriques has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henriques has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Henriques works at HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists - Mercy in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Henriques’s profile.

    Dr. Henriques has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henriques on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Henriques. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henriques.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henriques, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henriques appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

