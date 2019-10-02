See All General Surgeons in Saint Clair Shores, MI
Dr. Steven Hendrick, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Hendrick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital and Harper University Hospital.

Dr. Hendrick works at Beaumont General and Bariatric Surgery - Grosse Pointe in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Beaumont General and Bariatric Surgery - Grosse Pointe
    25631 Little Mack Ave Ste Ll, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081
    Harper BMI Southfield
    29080 Inkster Rd Ste 250, Southfield, MI 48034

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital
  • Harper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Hernia, Congenital Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Parasitic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer, Familial Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 02, 2019
    Dr Hendricks and his staff are awesome. Very professional and very caring.
    — Oct 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Hendrick, MD
    About Dr. Steven Hendrick, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154391381
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint John Hospital and Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Hope College
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Hendrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hendrick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hendrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

