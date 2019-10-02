Overview

Dr. Steven Hendrick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Hendrick works at Beaumont General and Bariatric Surgery - Grosse Pointe in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.