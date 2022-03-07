Overview

Dr. Steven Heintz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Adirondack Medical Center - Saranac Lake and Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.



Dr. Heintz works at University of Vermont Health Network CVPH Family Medicine in Plattsburgh, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.