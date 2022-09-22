Dr. Steven Heatherly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heatherly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Heatherly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Heatherly, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Dr. Heatherly works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology4002 Kresge Way Ste 110, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heatherly?
Great! Answered our questions and really listened.
About Dr. Steven Heatherly, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1922289602
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heatherly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Heatherly using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Heatherly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heatherly works at
Dr. Heatherly has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heatherly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Heatherly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heatherly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heatherly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heatherly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.