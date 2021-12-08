Overview

Dr. Steven Havard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Havard works at Premier Heart Center Pllc in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.