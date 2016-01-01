Dr. Steven Hassig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Hassig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Hassig, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Broome Obstetrics and Gynecology PC161 Riverside Dr Ste 102, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 729-1444
Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital Inc.169 Riverside Dr, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 729-1444Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Hassig, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Hassig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassig. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.