Psychiatry
Overview

Dr. Steven Harvey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Harvey works at St Louis Psychiatry Group in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in O Fallon, MO and Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Integrated Neuroscience LLC
    11477 Olde Cabin Rd Ste 210, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 997-5208
    Tms Wellness Center LLC
    4132 Keaton Crossing Blvd Ste 204, O Fallon, MO 63368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 497-9657
    16091 Swingley Ridge Rd Ste 110, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 940-4867

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dementia or Depression Screening
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Impulse Control Disorders
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Anorexia
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Function Testing
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Opioid Dependence
Personality Disorders
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Schizophrenia
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Steven Harvey, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811007289
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

