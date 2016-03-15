Dr. Steven Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Harris, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center and Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
-
1
Edward J Collins MD1635 Divisadero St Ste 525, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 682-0914
Hospital Affiliations
- MarinHealth Medical Center
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
Dr Harris is knowledgeable, kind, easy to talk to, explained my diagnosis. He identified my concerns and condition when other physicians did not or misdiagnosed. He did not want to over medicate me and explained why he recommends taking Vitamin D every day - and I do! He does not push multiple medications. Vitamin D is the only medication that I take daily.
About Dr. Steven Harris, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1104847532
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.