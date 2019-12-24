Dr. Steven Harrington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Harrington, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Harrington, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Locations
Henry Ford Macomb Medical Pavilion16151 19 Mile Rd Ste 301, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 263-2980
Advanced Cardiothoracic Surgeons38800 Garfield Rd Ste 100, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 286-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Harrington basically saved my life..i owe my life to Dr Harrington..ive had a couple of cardiologists that were ok..but they missed what Dr Harrington found he really is a great dr
About Dr. Steven Harrington, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1982697991
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State U Affil Hosp
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Wayne State Univ Som
Dr. Harrington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrington.
