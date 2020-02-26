See All Oncologists in Abington, PA
Dr. Steven Harper, MD

Surgical Oncology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Harper, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Harper works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Abington, PA with other offices in Meadowbrook, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colon & Rectal Associates, LTD
    1235 Old York Rd Ste G20, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Colon & Rectal Associates, LTD
    1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 309, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Constipation

Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Steven Harper, MD

Specialties
  • Surgical Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1609865401
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Abington Memorial Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • Temple University School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Harper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Harper has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Hemorrhoids and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

