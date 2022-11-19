Overview

Dr. Steven Hansen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Hansen works at Shepherd Eye Center in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.