Dr. Steven Hamilton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia10525 Vista del Sol Dr Ste 206, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 505-7388
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia1700 N Oregon St Ste 630, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7480
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
Dr. Steven Hamilton is a remarkable doctor that did my heart ablation a month ago on October 20, 2022. I developed AFIB as a result of having Chemo for breast cancer in 2014 and was diagnosed while in the hospital after suffering from side effects of the Chemo with AFIB being one of the results. I had been on medications for 7 years and the medications to control my Arrythmia had a lot of side effects and were not working anymore after taking a few different doses and new meds. Now I feel like a new human being, full of energy and I have started walking without running out of breath of feeling dizzy and tired. The staff at Sierra Hospital were great and very professional and made me feel comfortable. I was released the same day. Thanks again Dr. Hamilton, you saved my life literally. Virginia Chavez
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamilton has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamilton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
