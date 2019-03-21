Dr. Steven Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Hamilton, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Hamilton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Hamilton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Swedish Balance Center1600 E Jefferson St Ste 205, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 386-2700Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- 2 1229 Madison St Ste 615, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 386-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamilton?
I go to Dr. Hamilton for eye conditions related to MS plus migraines. I've generally had very good experiences it's Neurologist and he is too. Migraines have been another story. I was diagnosed at an emergency room where the doc to was very condescending. I mentioned them to Dr. Hamilton on one of my MS visits and he carefully explained the medication the hospital gave me then described several protocols to follow and sent me to a specialty optometrist for anti-glare computer glasses. The Best!
About Dr. Steven Hamilton, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1669409694
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamilton works at
Dr. Hamilton has seen patients for Diplopia, Optic Neuritis and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamilton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.