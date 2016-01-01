Overview

Dr. Steven Hamberg, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Byron Center, MI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Holland Hospital and Mercy Health Saint Mary's.



They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Dysphagia and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.