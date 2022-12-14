Overview

Dr. Steven Hale, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital.



Dr. Hale works at Imperial Health LLP in Lake Charles, LA with other offices in Sulphur, LA and Deridder, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.