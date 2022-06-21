Overview

Dr. Steven Halbreich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Halbreich works at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.