Dr. Steven Halbreich, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Halbreich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
First Physicians Group Surgical Hospitalist1921 Waldemere St Ste 504, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-1579
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Halbreich for giving me my life back. I trusted you with everything and I’m so thankful I did. Words cannot describe my gratitude.
About Dr. Steven Halbreich, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Binghamton University
