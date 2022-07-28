Dr. Steven Hager, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Oncologists
- CA
- Fresno
- Dr. Steven Hager, DO
Dr. Steven Hager, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Hager, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hager works at
Locations
-
1
cCARE7130 N Millbrook Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (800) 456-5860
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hemophilia
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Polycythemia Rubra Vera
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Reticulosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tonsil Cancer
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Anal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Chordoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Hodgkin's Disease
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Leukocytosis
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Marginal Zone Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Medulloblastoma
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Merkel Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Mycosis Fungoides
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Nodular Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pancytopenia
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Runner's Knee
- View other providers who treat Schwannoma
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Testicular Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thalassemia
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Thrombocytosis
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thymomas
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tongue Cancer
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Uterine Diseases
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat von Willebrand Disease
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hager?
Dr Hager takes the time to get to the root of problems you may be having. He listens to what you have to say and speaks to you so that you understand everything.
About Dr. Steven Hager, DO
- Medical Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1326087917
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center
- Naval Hospital
- Mich Osteo Med Center|Mich Osteo Med Ctr
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Hematology and Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hager has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hager using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hager works at
Dr. Hager has seen patients for Anemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hager speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.