Dr. Steven Haddad, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Haddad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Haddad works at Illinois Bone & Joint in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal and Excision of Tibia or Fibula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC
    2401 Ravine Way Ste 200, Glenview, IL 60025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal
Excision of Tibia or Fibula
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 21, 2022
    Doctor Haddad treated me for Acquired Adult Flatfoot deformity. He performed bilateral foot and ankle surgeries to help me get back to running. This included calcaneal osteotomies, cuneiform osteotomies and repair of torn posterior tendons. He walked me through every step of the procedure providing me with the care and patient education I needed to yield a successful outcome. I feel indebted to his care.
    About Dr. Steven Haddad, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    34 years of experience
    English
    1003860750
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Haddad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haddad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haddad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haddad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haddad works at Illinois Bone & Joint in Glenview, IL. View the full address on Dr. Haddad’s profile.

    Dr. Haddad has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal and Excision of Tibia or Fibula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haddad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Haddad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haddad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haddad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haddad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

