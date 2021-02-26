See All Dermatologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Steven Hacker, MD

Dermatology
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Hacker, MD is a Dermatologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Hacker works at Steven M Hacker MDPA d/b/a Advanced Dermatologic Care & Cancer Center in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Steven M Hacker MDPA d/b/a Advanced Dermatologic Care & Cancer Center
    226 Palm Ct, Delray Beach, FL 33444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 276-3111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 26, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr Hacker's for a few years now . He is very Professional and very precise and all his diagnosis as well as treatment . I am so glad my Primary Dr . referred me to him . He is an exceptional medical provider . Thank you Dr Hacker for being there for me . See you soon
    Dr Andrew Eisenberg — Feb 26, 2021
    About Dr. Steven Hacker, MD

    Dermatology
    33 years of experience
    English
    1528052867
    Education & Certifications

    SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Hacker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hacker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hacker works at Steven M Hacker MDPA d/b/a Advanced Dermatologic Care & Cancer Center in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hacker’s profile.

    Dr. Hacker has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hacker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hacker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hacker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

