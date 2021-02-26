Dr. Steven Hacker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Hacker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Hacker, MD is a Dermatologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Hacker works at
Locations
-
1
Steven M Hacker MDPA d/b/a Advanced Dermatologic Care & Cancer Center226 Palm Ct, Delray Beach, FL 33444 Directions (561) 276-3111
Hospital Affiliations
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hacker?
I have been a patient of Dr Hacker's for a few years now . He is very Professional and very precise and all his diagnosis as well as treatment . I am so glad my Primary Dr . referred me to him . He is an exceptional medical provider . Thank you Dr Hacker for being there for me . See you soon
About Dr. Steven Hacker, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1528052867
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hacker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hacker accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hacker works at
Dr. Hacker has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hacker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hacker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hacker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.