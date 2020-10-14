Overview

Dr. Steven Haase, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Haase works at University Of Michigan Cardiology Domino's Farm in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dupuytren's Contracture, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.