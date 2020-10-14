Dr. Steven Haase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Haase, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Haase, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
University Michigan Plastic Sgy24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 998-6022Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding!!!
About Dr. Steven Haase, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1396843017
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- University MI
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Taylor University
