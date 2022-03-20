Overview

Dr. Steven Haas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.



Dr. Haas works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.