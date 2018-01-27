Dr. Steven Ha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Ha, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Ha, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Ha works at
Locations
-
1
Drews Family Medicine3496 Club Dr Fl 2, Lawrenceville, GA 30044 Directions (770) 248-9345
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ha?
I love to see doctor Ha. He cares about you, he listens & takes time to answer your concerns. The office is very clean, the staffs are very friendly. I love this office, I would recommend everyone to see Dr. Ha.
About Dr. Steven Ha, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1477607737
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Morehouse School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ha works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.