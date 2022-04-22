Dr. Steven Guidera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guidera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Guidera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Guidera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital and Holy Redeemer Hospital.
Dr. Guidera works at
Locations
-
1
Doylestown Cardiac Diagnostic315 W STATE ST, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-1900
-
2
Hrh Transitional Care Unit1648 Huntingdon Pike, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (267) 370-5235
-
3
Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates1100 Wescott Dr Ste G3, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-6471
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guidera?
My elderly mom had dementia and it was progressing. We asked each doctor (and nurse) what to expect - her general practitioner (who is a geriatric specialist), the neuro/cognitive doc, everyone we met along during any medical care. They were all vague "could be anything - 6 months to 6 years - I've seen it all". We asked 'OK, but what is typical?' and they answer "Who can say?" Dr Guidera understood what we needed to know. He is a cardiologist but he said "Most likely her heart (which is weak) isn't going to get her, it will be the dementia. I would guess 1 year, maybe 2 max, but probably much quicker. I'm sorry, but that's what I think you should expect here." It was just what we needed, so we could plan her life and everything around her. We knew he was just guessing, but he was willing to guess. He is experienced, he is very smart, and most importantly he is human - he realizes that his guess is the best we've got and he isn't afraid. Thank you Dr Guidera.
About Dr. Steven Guidera, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497798078
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guidera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guidera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guidera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guidera works at
Dr. Guidera speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Guidera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guidera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guidera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guidera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.