Overview

Dr. Steven Gudis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Randolph, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Gudis works at Champaign Dental Group in Randolph, NJ with other offices in Succasunna, NJ, Kenvil, NJ and Parsippany, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.