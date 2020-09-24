Dr. Steven Gubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Gubin, MD
Dr. Steven Gubin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist University Hospital.
Stern Cardio8060 Wolf River Blvd, Memphis, TN 38138 Directions (901) 271-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Steven Gubin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Penn State
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp-U Mich
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Gubin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gubin.
