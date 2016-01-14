Dr. Steven Guarnaccia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guarnaccia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Guarnaccia, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Guarnaccia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.
Locations
Peninsula Urology Center Inc2900 Whipple Ave Ste 132, Redwood City, CA 94062 Directions (650) 306-1016Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Very good robotic prostatectomy surgeon Only problem was he didn't believe in antibiotics after the surgery and I ended up with the very bad urinary infection in the ER a week later
About Dr. Steven Guarnaccia, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1235299850
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Medical enter aka New England Medical Center, Boston, MA
- St. Elizabeths Medical Center, Boston, MA
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guarnaccia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guarnaccia accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guarnaccia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Guarnaccia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guarnaccia.
