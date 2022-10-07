Dr. Steven Grosso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grosso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Grosso, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Grosso, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Vincent Healthcare.
Locations
Billings Plastic Surgery PC2510 17TH ST W, Billings, MT 59102 Directions (406) 245-3238
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had my 20 years old silicone implants removed with capsuleptomy and breast lift. I'm extremely happy with the results! Dr. Grosso was recommended to me by my OBGYN and my Reumatologist. I cannot talk highly enough about the great care I experienced from Dr. Grosso and his staff. The facility is fully equipped with an operating room equal to a hospital grade. The anesthesiologist and the nurses were very competent and caring as well as all the administration personnel. Everything went nice and easy for me, from the day of consultation to the 4 weeks post surgery. Dr. Grosso is very professional and inspire me trust from the very first moment, he is an experienced certified Plastic Surgeon with a very kind personality! Loving the results of my surgery and I highly recommend Dr. Grosso!
About Dr. Steven Grosso, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grosso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grosso accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grosso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Grosso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grosso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grosso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grosso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.