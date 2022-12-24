See All Dermatologists in Wyandotte, MI
Dr. Steven Grekin, DO

Dermatology
4 (55)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Grekin, DO is a Dermatologist in Wyandotte, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.

Dr. Grekin works at Grekin Skin Institute - Wyandotte in Wyandotte, MI with other offices in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grekin Skin Institute - Wyandotte
    1500 Eureka Rd, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 212-5727
    Monday
    8:45am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Grekin Skin Institute - Warren
    13450 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 282-2500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Warts
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grekin to family and friends

    Dr. Grekin's Office & Staff

    Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    Staff friendliness and courteousness
    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Grekin

    Level of trust in provider's decisions
    How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    How well provider listens and answers questions
    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Your gender:
    Your age group:
    Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    About Dr. Steven Grekin, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1407836877
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
    • Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
    • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Grekin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grekin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grekin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grekin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grekin has seen patients for Warts, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grekin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Grekin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grekin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grekin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grekin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

