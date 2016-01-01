Overview

Dr. Steven Greenstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.



Dr. Greenstein works at Institute Of Ophthalmology And Visual Science in Newark, NJ with other offices in Staten Island, NY and Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.