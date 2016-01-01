Dr. Steven Greenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Greenstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Greenstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Dr. Greenstein works at
Locations
Optical Shop - Eye Institute of New Jersey90 Bergen St Fl 6, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-2020
SIUH - Dept of Radiology475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-9399
The Cornea and Laser Eye Institute, P.A.300 Frank W Burr Blvd Ste 71, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 692-9434
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Greenstein, MD
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- New York University
Dr. Greenstein works at
