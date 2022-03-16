Dr. Greene has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Greene, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Greene, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.
Locations
Sound Plastic Surgery Pllc4915 25th Ave Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions (206) 962-0480
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter was suffering from some serious skin issues and had seen a dermatologist who had not been able to give her a proper diagnosis. Dr. Steve Greene at ADVANCED DERMATOLOGY AND LASER INSTITUTE in Seattle was able to treat her. He promptly diagnosed and treated her with the medication that healed her skin and she is great now!She could not say enough about Dr. Greene’s kind and professional manner. He restored her confidence and his bedside manner was exceptional. I highly recommend Advanced Dermatology and Laser Institute of Seattle and Dr. Greene.
About Dr. Steven Greene, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1225170988
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greene accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.
