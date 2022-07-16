See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tallahassee, FL
Dr. Steven Greenberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Steven Greenberg, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Greenberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Greenberg works at Florida Orthopedic Center in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL, Coral Springs, FL and Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Glenn Shi, MD
Dr. Glenn Shi, MD
8 (34)
View Profile
Dr. Cedric Ortiguera, MD
Dr. Cedric Ortiguera, MD
8 (27)
View Profile
Dr. Wesley Troyer, DO
Dr. Wesley Troyer, DO
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tallahassee Satellite Office
    2339 N Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 340-1234
  2. 2
    Ft. Myers Satellite Office
    12820 Kenwood Ln Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 340-1234
  3. 3
    Florida Orthopedic Center
    2901 Coral Hills Dr Ste 300, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 340-1234
  4. 4
    Miami Satellite Office
    8501 SW 124th Ave # 100, Miami, FL 33183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 340-1234
  5. 5
    Steven S. Greenberg, M.D
    2929 N University Dr Ste 200, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Discectomy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?

Jul 16, 2022
Gracias por ser tan Bueno doctor..ayer me realizó mi cirugía y estoy muy feliz por su trato
Beatriz — Jul 16, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Steven Greenberg, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Greenberg, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Greenberg to family and friends

Dr. Greenberg's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Greenberg

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Greenberg, MD.

About Dr. Steven Greenberg, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1881780823
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • SUNY Stony Brook
Residency
Medical Education
  • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Florida
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Steven Greenberg, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.