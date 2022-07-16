Dr. Steven Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Greenberg, MD
Dr. Steven Greenberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Tallahassee Satellite Office2339 N Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32303 Directions (954) 340-1234
Ft. Myers Satellite Office12820 Kenwood Ln Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (954) 340-1234
Florida Orthopedic Center2901 Coral Hills Dr Ste 300, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 340-1234
Miami Satellite Office8501 SW 124th Ave # 100, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (954) 340-1234
Steven S. Greenberg, M.D2929 N University Dr Ste 200, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Gracias por ser tan Bueno doctor..ayer me realizó mi cirugía y estoy muy feliz por su trato
- English, French and Spanish
- SUNY Stony Brook
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Florida
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg speaks French and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
