Dr. Steven Greenberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Greenberg works at Florida Orthopedic Center in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL, Coral Springs, FL and Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

