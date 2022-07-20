See All Family Doctors in Louisville, KY
Dr. Steven Gray, MD

Family Medicine
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Steven Gray, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med.

Dr. Gray works at First Urology, PSC in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    On-site. Home of the Innocents
    100 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 410-5788
  2
    Diabetes & Endocrine Consultants Pllc
    9720 Park Plaza Ave Unit 101, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 410-5788
  3
    914 E Broadway # 3, Louisville, KY 40204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 410-5788

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing

Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Abdominal Pain
Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Canker Sore
Chest Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Emphysema
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Limb Pain
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopause
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Pelvic Exams
Pneumonia
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Stitches
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Tuberculosis Screening
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 20, 2022
    Dr Gray has been taking care of me and my family almost 7 or more years now, he listen to our concerns, and meet our health care needs. He reminds me of Doctors back in the days. Continue the good work Dr. Gray.
    Christiana Quiqui — Jul 20, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Gray, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326033887
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Valley Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Bowdoin College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

