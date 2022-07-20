Overview

Dr. Steven Gray, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med.



Dr. Gray works at First Urology, PSC in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.