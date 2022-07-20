Dr. Steven Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Gray, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Gray, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med.
Dr. Gray works at
Locations
-
1
On-site. Home of the Innocents100 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 410-5788
-
2
Diabetes & Endocrine Consultants Pllc9720 Park Plaza Ave Unit 101, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 410-5788
- 3 914 E Broadway # 3, Louisville, KY 40204 Directions (502) 410-5788
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gray has been taking care of me and my family almost 7 or more years now, he listen to our concerns, and meet our health care needs. He reminds me of Doctors back in the days. Continue the good work Dr. Gray.
About Dr. Steven Gray, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1326033887
Education & Certifications
- Valley Medical Center
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Bowdoin College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
