Dr. Steven Grant, MD
Dr. Steven Grant, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Grant works at
Associates In General Surgery3610 Long Beach Blvd Ste 101, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 424-0421
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
dr grant removed my spleen in 2018 and did a great job... minus some still dead nerve area because of such a large incision everything heald up nicely and can barely see the scar. making sure i can see him again for future surgical needs. would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Steven Grant, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of Southern California
- UC Irvine
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- UCLA
- General Surgery
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grant speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
