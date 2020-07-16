See All Hand Surgeons in Pawtucket, RI
Dr. Steven Graff, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Graff, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.

Dr. Graff works at Blackstone Orthopedic & Spt Med in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in Attleboro, MA, Lincoln, RI and North Smithfield, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Henry Urbaniak, MD
    588 PAWTUCKET AVE, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 334-3700
    Orthopedic Group Inc
    16 Hillside Ave, Attleboro, MA 02703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 222-4450
    Blackstone Orthopedic & Spt Med
    6 Blackstone Valley Pl Ste 530, Lincoln, RI 02865 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 334-3700
    Blackstone Orthopedic & Spt Med
    905 VICTORY HWY, North Smithfield, RI 02896 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 722-2400
    Physiotherapy Associates
    594 Great Rd, North Smithfield, RI 02896 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 722-2400
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Blackstone Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    738 Washington St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 761-6025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Neighborhood Health Providers
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • United Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 16, 2020
    DR GRAFF is AMAZING ! So happy I chose him for my carpal tunnel surgery! I healed faster than I thought I would and I have no pain or numbness . I sleep comfortable and am now able to do more house chores because my hand isn’t stopping me with pain ! THANK YIU DR GRAFF
    Caitlyn Trombley — Jul 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Graff, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1164461364
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana Hand Center
    Residency
    • Harvard
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Graff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Graff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graff has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Graff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

