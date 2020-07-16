Dr. Steven Graff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Graff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Graff, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Dr. Graff works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Henry Urbaniak, MD588 PAWTUCKET AVE, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 334-3700
-
2
Orthopedic Group Inc16 Hillside Ave, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 222-4450
-
3
Blackstone Orthopedic & Spt Med6 Blackstone Valley Pl Ste 530, Lincoln, RI 02865 Directions (401) 334-3700
-
4
Blackstone Orthopedic & Spt Med905 VICTORY HWY, North Smithfield, RI 02896 Directions (401) 722-2400
-
5
Physiotherapy Associates594 Great Rd, North Smithfield, RI 02896 Directions (401) 722-2400Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
6
Blackstone Orthopedics & Sports Medicine738 Washington St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 761-6025
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Neighborhood Health Providers
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Graff?
DR GRAFF is AMAZING ! So happy I chose him for my carpal tunnel surgery! I healed faster than I thought I would and I have no pain or numbness . I sleep comfortable and am now able to do more house chores because my hand isn’t stopping me with pain ! THANK YIU DR GRAFF
About Dr. Steven Graff, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1164461364
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand Center
- Harvard
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Harvard Univ
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graff works at
Dr. Graff has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Graff speaks Portuguese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Graff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.