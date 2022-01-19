Dr. Steven Goulder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goulder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Goulder, MD
Dr. Steven Goulder, MD is a Dermatologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Illinois Dermatology Institute LLC500 E Ogden Ave Ste 200, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions
- Loyola University Medical Center
Dr. Goulder and his whole staff are just wonderful! They explain everything. And all of them are very patient! I WILL recommend Dr. Goulder to all my friends and neighbors. What a great group of people.
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
- American College of Mohs Surgery - Northwestern Skin Cancer Institute
- University of Michigan
- University Hosps; Case Western Reserve
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Amherst College (Amherst, MA)
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Goulder has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goulder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goulder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goulder has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Dermatitis and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goulder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goulder speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Goulder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goulder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goulder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goulder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.