Dr. Steven Gottlieb, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Gottlieb, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Gottlieb works at Nemours Children s Health Oregon Pike in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardiology Care for Children
    1834 Oregon Pike Ste 20, Lancaster, PA 17601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 416-4441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebral Palsy
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebral Palsy
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 21, 2019
    Dr. Gottlieb is very knowledgeable, very thorough and very responsive. He has taken his time with us to explain our son's condition and demonstrates compassion in interacting with our son. Dr Gottlieb is part of the team that manages our son's spastic cerebral palsy. Very grateful we have been referred to him!
    Heidi Hershey — Oct 21, 2019
    About Dr. Steven Gottlieb, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1962414433
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Gottlieb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottlieb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gottlieb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gottlieb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gottlieb works at Nemours Children s Health Oregon Pike in Lancaster, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gottlieb’s profile.

    Dr. Gottlieb has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottlieb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottlieb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottlieb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottlieb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottlieb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

