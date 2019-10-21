Overview

Dr. Steven Gottlieb, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Gottlieb works at Nemours Children s Health Oregon Pike in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.