Dr. Steven Gottlieb, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Gottlieb, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Gottlieb works at
Cardiology Care for Children1834 Oregon Pike Ste 20, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (800) 416-4441
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Gottlieb is very knowledgeable, very thorough and very responsive. He has taken his time with us to explain our son's condition and demonstrates compassion in interacting with our son. Dr Gottlieb is part of the team that manages our son's spastic cerebral palsy. Very grateful we have been referred to him!
- Pediatric Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1962414433
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Dr. Gottlieb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gottlieb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottlieb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gottlieb has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottlieb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottlieb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottlieb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottlieb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottlieb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.