Dr. Steven Gorelick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Gorelick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Putnam Hospital Center.
Dr. Gorelick works at
Locations
Western Connecticut Md Grp Gas111 Osborne St Ste 121, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7038
ENYMS Brewster3423 DANBURY RD, Brewster, NY 10509 Directions (203) 739-7038
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Putnam Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He’s the BEST. He takes the time to make you feel better and talks and listens to you. He’s been my doctor since 2010. And now my husband goes to him as well.
About Dr. Steven Gorelick, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972555183
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorelick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorelick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorelick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorelick has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Esophageal Varices, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorelick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gorelick speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorelick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorelick.
