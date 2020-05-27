Overview

Dr. Steven Gordon, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.



Dr. Gordon works at Reston Podiatry Associates, LTD in Leesburg, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA and Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.