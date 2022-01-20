See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Panama City, FL
Dr. Steven Goodwiller, MD

Sports Medicine
2.9 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Steven Goodwiller, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.

Dr. Goodwiller works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Panama City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven E Goodwiller MD PA
    402 W 19th St, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 710-0362
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Bay

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 20, 2022
    I had a appointment today 1-19-22 I was very happy from the check in to Dr. Goodwiller. Everyone was nice. I will return if need be. But I will tell friends.
    Frank Gaddis — Jan 20, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Goodwiller, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922027952
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Internship
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Goodwiller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodwiller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goodwiller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goodwiller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goodwiller works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Panama City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Goodwiller’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodwiller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodwiller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodwiller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodwiller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

