Dr. Steven Goodman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.



Dr. Goodman works at Aerovista Health Center in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Atascadero, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

