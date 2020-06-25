Dr. Steven Goldstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Goldstein, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Goldstein, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Daleville, VA. They completed their fellowship with Deborah Heart And Lung Center
Dr. Goldstein works at
Locations
1
LewisGale Physicians - Daleville65 Shenandoah Ave, Daleville, VA 24083 Directions (540) 202-3055
2
LewisGale Physicians Cardiology - Salem1802 Braeburn Dr, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 642-0867Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
LewisGale Physicians - 1 ARH Lane1 Arh Ln Ste 300, Low Moor, VA 24457 Directions (540) 210-3739Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
- Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goldstein is always very nice and listens to problems and he always considers my health first. He is a very good doctor.
About Dr. Steven Goldstein, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Deborah Heart And Lung Center
- Metropolitan Hospital Central Division
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Goldstein using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
