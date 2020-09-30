Dr. Steven Goldstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Goldstein, DO
Overview
Dr. Steven Goldstein, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, Ottumwa Regional Health Center and SageWest Health Care – Riverton.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vein Centers for Excellence of Des Moines1300 37th St Ste 3, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 220-2081
-
2
Riverton Memorial Hospital2100 W Sunset Dr, Riverton, WY 82501 Directions (307) 856-4161
-
3
St Marys Hospital25500 Point Lookout Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650 Directions (301) 475-8981
-
4
Womens Health Services PC1301 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 411, Des Moines, IA 50316 Directions (515) 265-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar St. Mary's Hospital
- Ottumwa Regional Health Center
- SageWest Health Care – Riverton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldstein?
very professional, answered all of my questions in a timely manner.
About Dr. Steven Goldstein, DO
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1083722219
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Ventral Hernia and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.