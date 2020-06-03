Overview

Dr. Steven Goldenberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Goldenberg works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Gastroenterology at Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.