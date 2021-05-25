See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Old Bridge, NJ
Dr. Steven Goldberg, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Goldberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.

Dr. Goldberg works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Perth Amboy, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group OB/GYN, Old Bridge
    3 Hospital Plz Ste 314, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 360-4080
    Primary Care Network At Raritan Bay Inc
    466 New Brunswick Ave, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 324-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 25, 2021
    Dr. Goldberg and his team made my first-time pregnancy worry-free. Dr. Goldberg is a great professional, with a huge knowledge base and experience, attention to detail, and the doctor, who will listen and consider your opinions and concerns and will not leave out details and try to assist as much as possible. The office staff is great, Donna is especially welcoming and the team will always try to accommodate appointments at your convenience. Lab Work also comes back extremely fast.
    Arevik H. — May 25, 2021
    About Dr. Steven Goldberg, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1487688537
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Chicago School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.